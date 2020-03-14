Bollywood celebrities and their love affairs have never been a hidden fact. We frequently come across actors and their extramarital affairs as they are constantly in the limelight but here we shall talk about an extramarital affair of a director and his actress girlfriend.

Rohit Shetty and Prachi Desai met each other on the sets of his film 'Bol Bachchan'. It is rumored that the two fell in love on the sets of the film. Their closeness increased so much that Rohit decided to leave his wife Maya Shetty and his kids and began staying in a live-in relationship with Prachi Desai.

This reportedly invited a lot of trouble in Rohit Shetty's marriage as the director's wife refused to divorce him. With time, Rohit and Prachi's relationship also couldn't work out and he had to come back to his wife. Though none of the parties ever came out and spoke about the same so there has been no confirmation on the same and they are just rumours at this point in time.

Rohit Shetty is popular for his hit franchise films like 'Golmaal' and 'Singham'. The director's last release 'Simmba' starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan was a hit and is looking forward to his next Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. The release of the film has been postponed owing to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak declared pandemic.

Rohit Shetty criticized for his controversial statement against Katrina Kaif

Rohit Shetty was recently criticized by fans on social media as they tagged him as 'shame on you Rohit Shetty'. His viral quote said, "All three, obviously. You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: Can we take one more? And I said, 'Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.' She got so wild. She said, 'how could you tell me this?' and I said: Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega? (sic)," Rohit Shetty was allegedly quoted as saying by a film companion.

Soon a screenshot of his quote went viral on the internet and online users were not so pleased with Rohit Shetty's controversial statement. Within a few hours, people started trending 'Shame on you Rohit Shetty' hashtag on Twitter.

"Learn to respect your female actors. She was trending higher on Twitter than your male actors with just a few scenes. You should be thankful that Katrina Kaif is just too kind to even with people with shit mentality like you," an online user expressed its outrage on Rohit Shetty's statements. And there were thousands of people who expressed their displeasure.