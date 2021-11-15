Rohit Shetty is not the one to mince his words. On the questions of his films glorying crime, sex offenses, and mob lynchings; Rohit Shetty has always had a valid answer to shoot back. And the same thing happened when he was posed with a question about the role of 'good' and 'bad' Muslims in his latest film – Sooryavanshi.

Rohit shots back

On being asked, by a journalist, "Now, coming to the film, there has been a few pointers that has been put out criticising the film about the "good" Muslim and the "bad" Muslim concept. So in the film we have seen how Muslims have been portayed in a good way as well as in a bad way." To this, Rohit Shetty shots back saying, "If I ask you one question… Jaikant Shikre (in Singham) was a Hindu Marathi. Then a second film came where a Hindu godman was there. Then in Simba, Durva Ranade was a Maharashtrian again. In these three, negative forces were Hindu, why isn't that a problem?"

Shetty further goes on to say, "If there is a terrorist who is from Pakistan, what caste will he be? It changed my point of view of a few journalists whom I used to like. That oh, they are portraying it like I have seen in brackets somebody writing bad Muslims being preached by upper-caste Hindus, which is very wrong. We never thought that way."

Rohit further goes on to ask that if there is a sleeper cell that the film is talking about, what caste that sleeper cell would be? He added that if the portrayal would have been wrong, everyone would have objected but only a small segment did. "If they are objecting, it is them who need to change the perspective and not us."