Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 dropped its first episode on July 27 and has already started trending on social media platforms. Right in the first episode, Asim Riaz got kicked out of the show. He not only called his co-contestants 'losers' but also disrespected Rohit Shetty and the show. The former Bigg Boss runner up was unceremoniously evicted from the show. Let us now tell you what went down.

Asim had accused Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar and others of behaving well with him behind the camera but trying to pull him down and poke him in front of it. After a war-of-words between contestants, the contestants were divided in groups to complete a task. At one point, Asim had an altercation with the KKK team and said that he was doing the show for his fans and not for the money.

Asim refuses to accept his failure in a task

Aashish Mehrotra and Niyati Fatnan were paired up with Asim for the task. While the two completed the task, Asim couldn't. However, the former BB contestant wasn't ready to accept his failure and challenged the show's team to do it in front of him. This led to a huge altercation with Asim charging at not just Abhishek Kumar but even approaching Rohit Shetty aggressively. Needless to say, he was kicked out of the reality show.

Drops cryptic posts

As the episode premiered, Asim's name started trending big time on social media. Many celebs like Kushal Tandon, Arjit Taneja and more slammed the actor for disrespecting the show and the host. However, Asim seems to have given his answer to all the hate and negativity around him. He shared a couple of pictures showing his middle finger to the camera. "Sometimes trying to prove that you're the best is an insult," he shared on his Instagram stories.

