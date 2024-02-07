Asim Riaz has dropped a new single titled – Chali Gayi. The song is based on a breakup. This comes barely two months after Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana parted ways. The couple had been together for almost five years before calling it quits over 'religious differences'. Asim and Himanshi were seen together in season 13 of Bigg Boss. Asim was the runner-up while Siddharth Shukla had won the season.

Social media has strongly reacted to Asim's new single. Many have praised him for the singing, the style, and many have sympathised with him over his breakup.

Himanshi had shared a joint note talking about their breakup."YES We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives," she had written.

Himanshi's post

"With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy... Himanshi," she further added. Asim and Himanshi had done several music singles together like - Pinjra, Kalla Sonha Hai, and more.

When Asim shared the news

Asim had also taken to social media and revealed that it was in their best interest to walk their separate paths. "Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We've decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy," he had written on Twitter.