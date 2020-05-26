Katrina Kaif is one of the A list actresses today. But one thing she can't take away from her is her debut film 'Boom' and her infamous lip-lock with actor Gulshan Grover in the film. Before being launched by Salman Khan in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with 'Boom' which was a box office disaster. The film starred Gulshan Grover and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

The film came into limelight when Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover's intimate scene became a controversy much later after the film released on the big screens. Though Katrina revealed that she regretted doing such scenes on the big screen and said she wasn't comfortable doing it.

You will be shocked to know that Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover practiced the kissing scene for two hours in a closed room and Amitabh Bachchan caught them doing so.

In an interview to a leading daily, Gulshan Grover had revealed that the kissing scene in Kaizad's directorial film Boom was the most difficult sequence that he had ever done in his career. The Boom team had apparently got only two hours to shoot the lip-lock scene in a submerged aquarium at Hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Gulshan Grover even added that while he was practicing the lip-lock scene with Katrina, Amitabh Bachchan walked into the room and cheered him. This, he said only increased his stress further. Strange enough?

When Katrina was asked to comment on her 'Boom' controversial scene, she had said" "What's there to react in the first place? And what's new about those scenes. 'Boom' has always been all over the Internet. I don't deny I have done the scenes in the past but I wasn't comfortable."

At that time, speculations were also rife that Kaif's lip-locking scenes with Grover were chopped off from the film's initial DVD as her then-boyfriend Salman Khan had compelled the makers to do away with the kissing portion.

Besides Grover and Kaif, Boom featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, and Zeenat Aman. Directed by film-maker Kaizad Gustad, the film sought to exhibit the glamour world's connection with the underworld.