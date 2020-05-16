The past is not a place many want to revisit, but there are always so many memories that come to mind. Abhishek Bachchan recently visited his own fishing out a flashback Friday post from his memory. It's one that shouldn't be missed.

Abhishek Bachchan posted on Instagram his flashback Friday post and it takes us back for sure. The post shows him as a young boy with his father Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff, and he said he still looks up to them.

Abhishek Bachchan's flashback Friday post has won the internet

Bollywood is full of memories, that's for sure. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has shown as another one with two amazing actors- his father Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. This one is from when Abhishek was young and was clicked while his father and Jackie Shroff were sharing a chat.

Fans are loving the picture for Abhishek's blast from the past, especially his heartfelt caption, "Still look up to both of them." Fans have been showering the picture with a lot of love. Definitely here Abhishek seems to be listening intently with arms crossed like a well-behaved child.

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut in Refugee with Jackie Shroff in 2000. Besides, he has worked on multiple films with the senior actor. When Housefull 3 was going to release in 2016, Jackie Shroff had shared an anecdote how Abhishek and Shweta had visited his hotel to get his autograph. Jackie Shroff had said about them paying him that visit, "I felt like a star." Meanwhile, Abhishek has been in many films with his father.