Jaya Bachchan is a great mom and a super great mother-in-law. Well, this is what the industry insiders always say but is that the truth. Jaya Bachchan has always been brutally honest and voicing out her opinions and that is why she never seems pleasing.

Jaya Bachchan became a mother-in-law when son Abhishek tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai back in 2007. Jaya Bachchan who looks strict and stern the rest of time is not always the same with her loved ones that include son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, husband Amitabh Bachchan, and grandchildren Navya, Agastya and Aaradhya.

We recently came across an old video of Jaya Bachchan at the Filmfare awards where she is seen welcoming Aishwarya into the family in an enduring way that actually brought tears in Aishwarya's eyes. Jaya Bachchan said, "Today I'm going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl, who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. Welcome you to the family. I love you." This had left Aishwarya teary-eyed.

Jaya Bachchan is extremely possessive about her family, so when anyone misbehaves with her closed ones they are surely not going to be spared by Jaya. One such incident took place when Aishwarya was addressed by her name by the media without using a prefix to it that extremely angered Jaya and she had scolded the media saying, "Aishwarya kya hota hai? Is she your school friend?"

Love and affection between saas-bahu

Though the media has time and again reported the usual saas-bahu tiff between Aishwarya and Jaya, there has been immense love and affection between the two that definitely can't be ignored.

In a throwback Koffee With Karan episode, Jaya Bachchan was all praises about Aishwarya and had said, "She is lovely. I love her. I have always loved her. I have never ever seen her push herself whenever we are all together. I like that quality of hers to stand behind. She is quiet. She listens and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she has fitted in so well in the family. She knows who are our good friends."

