Though Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have never been rude or mean to Rekha, the fact that they are not the closest trio is not a hidden fact anymore. While Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh always maintained a stoic silence on the link-up rumours with Rekha, it was the Khoobsurat actress herself who went on several interviewing sprees spilling it all out about the alleged relationship, back in the days.

While Jaya and Amitabh might have stayed away from Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's affection for the veteran actress has always raised eyebrows. It's not just Rekha who has always showered Aishwarya with love and praise but Aishwarya too, has always had good things to say about her. And if reports are to be believed, Aishwarya never cared about Rekha – Amitabh's love rumours and has always been warm to Rekha. So naturally, there were reports of Jaya Bachchan not being thrilled with the idea of Aishwarya and Rekha showing affection for each-other.

Jaya angry

An Asianet report had quoted Deccan Chronicle as saying, "All this affection towards the Bachchan family is very uncomfortable for them. Abhishek and Aishwarya are too polite not to reciprocate. But, Jayaji, who is not known to hide her feelings, makes her discomfort at Rekhaji's PDA quite obvious."

Rekha - Aishwarya bond

Rekha had once said about Aishwarya, "My Ash, A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak! The worst thing you did was to be present with the 'present' with gratitude."

She had further said, "You pursued the things you loved doing; and then did them so well that people can't take their eyes off you. You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away. You've come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little 'cool' moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her."