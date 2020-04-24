Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, these Bollywood beauties are known for their superstardom and successful career in the showbiz. Both these actresses have made their mark not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood.

But to everyone's surprise, we never came across any friendship bands being exchanged by these two B-town beauties. In fact, the two never even maintained any cordial friendship with each other. What could have been the reason for the cold war between Aishwarya and Priyanka? Well, read further to know.

It all started when Priyanka replaced Aishwarya in Rohan Sippy's 'Bluffmaster'. Owing to the same reason, Abhishek too couldn't gel with Priyanka and they never really bonded with each other. Also, when Abhishek and Priyanka were cast opposite each other in 'Dostana', the two never got along and remained just 'co-stars'.

The cold war didn't end here when Priyanka was approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Sahir Ludianvi's biopic, Priyanka gave her nod for the film but later refused when she came to know about Abhishek's entry in the film. She made her exit reasoning to prior reservations that she made.

Speaking about the same, a source had told a leading daily, "She didn't want to work with Abhishek Bachchan. She was excited as long as the actors being considered to play the male lead were actors like Farhan Akhtar and Irrfan Khan. But when Abhishek Bachchan was finalized, Priyanka Chopra had reservations. For years Abhishek refused to work with her after she replaced Aishwarya Rai in his friend Rohan Sippy's Bluffmaster! Now, Priyanka felt uncomfortable working with Abhishek."

It seems like Aish and Abhishek had kept all of it in their minds so when Abhishek was approached for 'The Sky Is Pink' to play Priyanka's husband in the film, he rejected the role that later went to Farhan Akhtar. Abhishek was interested in the role earlier as Aishwarya was chosen to play Priyanka's character but when makers approached Priyanka, Abhishek immediately backed out.

It was also reported that Aishwarya also suggested Abhishek that he should focus more on films like Manmarziyaan and refrain from playing a father at the current stage of his career. Abhishek wouldn't have mind letting the role go as the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Right from what started with 'Bluffmaster' the cold war between the two ladies hasn't ended as of now. We hope the two bury the hatchet soon so that fans get to see PeeCee and Abhishek together.