Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most lovable B-Town couples. It has been 13 years of their fairy tale wedding and yet the couple is giving out major relationship goals.

Abhishek-Aishwarya have not only charmed the audience with their real-life romance but have also enlightened the silver screen with their on-screen chemistry. They met on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000.

Although they were not involved with each other at that time, little did they know that this was just the beginning of their love story. Aishwarya and Abhishek played each other's love interest in this Indian Hindi romantic drama film and were highly engrossed in their roles. Their chemistry enthralled the audience but the movie failed to create any magic on the box-office.

The early 20s was a time when overacting was served on a platter by most of the actors and Abhishek and Aishwarya were, unfortunately, one of them. Even the power couple still laughs at the way they acted in the movie and make fun of each other.

Abhishek and I hammed through the film: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Narrating some interesting anecdotes from their first film together, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Aishwarya has once disclosed, "That film was a riot. OMG Abhishek and I have hammed through that movie. We keep saying what are we doing here? Some of the scenes were so way out. Today, well forget today, over the years, whenever we watched the movie we used to be like, really?"

Talking about her character Sahiba, she revealed that she used to twitch before her dialogues which still makes Abhishek laugh. She said, "I mean my character's brief - now you can watch it as a comedy if you do - but my brief was that the thought first occurs to you and then you say the line. So, I've got to do (makes a twitch) 'mat jaayiye'. I am like, 'What's with the twitch'? Abhishek and me till date we joke about it. "

"There is this one bit before some storm breaks out in the jeep and he said, 'Ye Khudrat ka Kya..something something'..and our eyebrows and eyes are like...(makes funny faces) we are like what are we doing, it is so way out there," she explained while laughing at herself.

Interestingly, in an old interview with Lehran, Aishwarya was seen praising her character of Sahiba, while talking about Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. Have a look:

Abhishek Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wedding anniversary

Today, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. The couple has a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya and together, they have been setting out family goals. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen together in Sarkar Raj.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Movies

The duo was seen in movies like Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj, Kuch Naa Kaho and the blockbuster movie, Guru. They were reportedly offered the remake of Abhimaan, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, but the couple turned down the offer.