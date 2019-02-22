The romantic relationship between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is an open secret which the entire world is familiar about it. The two dated for almost four years before they called it quits but the love and bond of friendship between them didn't fade away with time. They are still cordial with each other and share a mutual admiration. And ofcourse Aamir Khan, who is good friends with Salman Khan, knows it too. And since Aamir is known for being mischievous, playful and a prankster, he tried to cash in on the opportunity to lure Katrina to sing a romantic song while standing outside Salman's building, Galaxy Apartments.

When Katrina had appeared on Starry Nights season 2, the show's host Komal Nahta showed her a clip of Aamir Khan who was quite in a mood to embarass Katrina when she shared one of her secrets.

Sharing the incident about Katrina, Aamir recalled it in a video message wherein Katrina had challenged him in chess and was very keen to beat him in the game. She placed a confident bet telling Aamir that if she wins, he will have to do another film with her of her choice. And when Katrina asked Aamir what would he want if he wins in the game, he said if he wins, she will go and stand outside Galaxy Apartments below Salman's house and she will have to sing a song, "Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye."

Aamir further revealed that Katrina was so afraid to lose to him that she finally never played the game with him and added that if someone would make her play chess with him on that bet, he would love to do it.

And throughout the message, Katrina was so embarassed that she was seen hiding her face with her hand and was heard saying repeatedly 'I'm gonna kill him' adding that now Aamir has landed himself in big trouble with her.

Well, it remains to be seen if Katrina would ever agree to play chess with Aamir on that particular bet ever in the future.