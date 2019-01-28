The buzz around whether or not Shah Rukh Khan would do the 'Rakesh Sharma' biopic titled 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' or would he give preference to 'Don 3' first, refuses to die down. After reports of the actor doing, not doing, postponing and preponing the film; there is another update that has come forward.

Aamir Khan, who was earlier offered the film and he was the one to advise Shah Rukh Khan to do it, has come up with his own take on Shah Rukh doing or rejecting the film. Aamir has urged people to not make any assumptions and wait for a final response from the actor himself. He said, "Isn't Shah Rukh Khan doing that film? Those are only reports, let's wait until he makes an announcement about it," as per a report in Hindustan Times.

We had earlier reported that Aamir had recommended not just Shah Rukh's name, but, even Fatima Sana Shaikh's name to the director. And what's more, the director and the makers were considering Fatima seriously for the role. It was also reported that before Fatima, Kareena was considered for being cast opposite Shah Rukh after a long hiatus in the movie.

The reports of Kareena Kapoor being ousted from the project on Aamir's behest had grabbed many headlines. There were also reports of Farhan Akhtar being busy with other projects which might delay the shooting of 'Don 3'. Other Bollywood names like Sushant Singh Rajput and Vicky Kaushal were also being floated around as the possible replacement for Shah Rukh Khan.

While the writer of the Sharma biopic had said that Shah Rukh leaving the project is fake news, it remains to be seen whether or not Shah Rukh would be doing the project.