The fact that Shah Rukh Khan's career has been going downhill after his last successful film – Chennai Express – is not a secret anymore. With average box office performance of films like – Raees, Harry Met Sejal and the latest – Zero – Shah Rukh has more and more number of flops getting lined up in his kitty than hits.

Ever since the failure of 'Zero', a number of theories have started floating around Shah Rukh Khan and the Rakesh Sharma biopic. While on one hand, it was earlier reported that owing to the failure of Anand L Rai starrer 'Zero' along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan had decided to start shooting for the 'Rakesh Sharma biopic' earlier than scheduled. On the other, we heard that the actor wanted to give preference to the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Don' and start shooting for it.

There was another section of the media reporting that Shah Rukh Khan quit the 'Rakesh Sharma biopic' on Salman's advice.

In fresh reports, it has been revealed by the writer of the biopic, Anjum Rajabali, that the reports of the actor leaving the film are completely fake.

A DNA report had stated that Priyanka Chopra was also considered for playing important role in the biopic. And the interesting part was the diva was actually inclined to be a part of the project. Which had left many wondering if that could have been the reason behind Shah Rukh deciding to quit to the project.

However, now that we know the truth, after 'Don 2', it would be interesting to see Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan back together on the big screen spelling a cast.