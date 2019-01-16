The fact that Shah Rukh Khan's career has been going downhill after his last successful film – Chennai Express – is not a secret anymore. With average box office performance of films like – Raees, Harry Met Sejal and the latest – Zero – Shah Rukh has more and more number of flops getting lined up in his kitty than hits.

We had recently told you that post the failure of 'Zero', Shah Rukh was keen on starting shooting for his next – Rakesh Sharma biopic – as soon as possible. Fatima Sana Shaikh had apparently been in talks to star alongside the actor. The same report said that Priyanka Chopra was also considered for playing important role in the biopic. And what's more? The diva was actually inclined to be a part of the project.

However, as per a report DNA, Shah Rukh decided to move ahead with his guaranteed hit franchise – Don – for its third instalment. And is apparently no longer on board for the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

As per an Amar Ujala report, it was Salman Khan who advised Shah Rukh to start working on 'Don 3' instead of the Sharma biopic. The report also says that both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh have decided not to feature in each other's films for cameo and guest appearances anymore. The duo apparently has decided to just focus on good scripts and to stay away from any other kind of gimmicks.

Remembering 'Swades' it would have been interesting to see Shah Rukh Khan attempt something a little tilted towards the same genre. Though 2018 ended on a sour note for the three Khans, we hope the three manage to bounce back and establish themselves as the most bankable stars this year again with their blockbuster hits.