WhatsApp is in the testing phase of a pay feature that will allow users to make payments online without having to put extra time and effort. It has emerged as one of the most popular global communication platforms in a couple of years. Since its inception, the company has been attempting to make the messenger a multi-purpose platform for users.

From chatting to making voice calls and having video calls, the Facebook-owned company has always excelled in whatever it offered. That obviously ensures users that the pay feature will also be the best of its kind with all safety and security standards being maintained along. With the pay feature being included in the software, WhatsApp will evolve as a competitor of Apple Pay cash that enables users to send money using iMessage service. WhatsApp began working on the implementation of the idea in 2017 and it has been found that around one million people are testing the same with reportedly successful results.

A company spokesperson confirmed that Indian users are testing the new service, which, if become officially effective, will allow users from all across the globe to transfer funds into accounts. "Today, almost one million people are testing WhatsApp payments in India," the spokesperson told PTI. "The feedback has been very positive, and people enjoy the convenience of sending money as simple and securely as sending messages."

The company official added that it is planning to expand the reach of the service for which it is working in collaboration with the government of India, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as well as the banks in the respective region. The NPCI, according to the latest reports, have permitted WhatsApp to work with banks for initiating a direct transaction using the Unified Payments Interface or UPI. UPI is the system, which the NPCI created to facilitate inter-bank transactions.

The company, on the other hand, revealed that it still using the Facebook platform for the service. "Facebook processes UPI transaction data as a service provider for WhatsApp, and does not use WhatsApp payments transaction data for commercial purposes," the spokesperson confirmed.

WhatsApp, however, is yet to reveal the date of launching the product for the rest of the users worldwide.