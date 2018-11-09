Facebook-owned WhatsApp, the world's most popular messenger app, has launched the beta programme for iOS on Apple App store.

Prior to this, the company had only beta app testing option on Google Play store for Android and Microsoft Store for Windows phone. With this, users got a chance to test out new features before it would be made available to the public. Also, testers had the privilege of communicating with WhatsApp software programmes and share their feedback to them. Now, Apple iOS users will now have the opportunity to preview new WhatsApp features, reported WABetaInfo.

Here's how to get into WhatsApp beta programme:

Step 1: Install Apple's TestFlight app from the Apple App Store

Step 2: After installing the TestFlight, open the link (here) on your iPhone/iPad to receive an invitation code

Step 3: Once you can get the code, redeem on the TestFlight app

Step 4: Once successfully entered, you will be asked to agree to the terms and condition. Then, you are good to go.

[Note: To be on safer side, users are advised to make a backup of WhatsApp chat to iCloud or on iTunes]

The company says that the registered WhatsApp tester will receive a new update every two days. If new features are available, users can test them and then send feedback to.

In a related development, the Facebook-owned company is testing preview option so that users can make last minute changes and also make sure the receiver's name is correct.

Another benefit of this features is that the sender gets additional time to become more conscious of what he is about to share. This is particularly helpful in curbing the spread of misinformation on WhatsApp.

