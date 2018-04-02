The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had made it compulsory for players to take the Yo-Yo test from mid-2016. Now, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are looking to include it as a part of their fitness test.

According to the Indian Express, four out of the eight teams are already following the BCCI's technique for IPL 2018. They have urged their players to undergo the test in order to establish a fitness baseline of cricketers, which will give them an insight into the players' endurance level.

Team India captain Virat Kohli wants his players to maintain a certain level of fitness, even during the off-season. It is no surprise that his IPL side, Royal Challengers Bangalore, have included the Yo-Yo test for the 11th edition of the domestic T20 league in India.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians recently concluded their Yo-Yo test on the outskirts of Mumbai. They have been joined by other two franchises — Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals — in prescribing the Yo-Yo test to players.

The remaining four franchises — Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunriers Hyderabad — have so far decided against taking the Yo-Yo test. They are still using the conventional fitness tests.

As per BCCI rules, if a player fails to clear the Yo-Yo test, the board will automatically include a much fitter player in the squad, even if the former is injury-free. It is still not clear if the IPL franchises will take the same route while selecting their playing XI.

"The teams now want their players to match up to the standards adopted by international teams around the world," an unnamed member of an IPL team was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"India now has made the Yo-Yo test mandatory, so it's natural to see some of the IPL teams follow suit. It's good to see where each player stands in terms of their fitness levels how much work the support staff needs to put in behind the scenes with them."

What is the Yo-Yo test?

A Yo-Yo test includes two cones laid on a flat ground 20 meters apart. A player will start the test on a beep and needs to get to the other cone before the second beep and then return to the initial position before the third beep. This whole cycle is called one "shuttle".

Should an athlete fail to make it to the other end before the second beep, he will get a warning. There will be reminders if a player falls short, but if he receives three official warnings, it brings an end to the test.

Each player will start at different speed levels, just like the speed variation in treadmills. For level 5 and level 9, there will be one shuttle. As and when the level increases, the number of shuttles will keep on increasing.

Level 11 will have two shuttles, while level 12 and level 13 will have three and four shuttles, respectively. Level 14 and above will have eight shuttles and level 23 is believed to be the highest speed level of the Yo-Yo test.

The player gets 10 seconds to recover between shuttles and as and when the level increases, the time needed to pass the level diminishes. The player will continue the test until he receives three official warnings and the level achieved by an athlete will determine the result of the Yo-Yo test.