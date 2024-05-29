There have been reports of Imran Khan planning to get married to his ladylove Lekha Washington soon. Imran, who was hailed as the 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood with his smashing debut – Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, failed to make it big in the industry. Despite being a good actor and delivering a few hits, he failed to keep the audience engaged.

The separation

Imran left showbiz and even parted ways with wife, Avantika Malik. While the two never exactly spoke about what went wrong in their marriage, Imran has now shared some details. Imran has spoken about going through depression and mental breakdowns back then. He has now said that his marriage wasn't doing anything to eliminate that.

Spills the beans

"Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and all my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that," he said in an interview with India Today.

"In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are both making each other better, healthier, stronger, and supporting each other to be the healthiest, best, strongest version. We were not in that place," he added.

Avantika and Imran tied the knot in 2011. However, it was not until 2018 that rumours of their separation started floating around. Both Avantika and Imran kept sharing social media posts about heartbreak, failed marriagesand bitter endings. It was recently that Imran not only confirmed of his separation with Avantika but also added that he was in a relationship with Lekha Washington.