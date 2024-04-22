Imran Khan's decision to quit Bollywood came as a shock to many. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor was termed as the next big thing when he made his Bollywood debut. With films like Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and more; the actor was cementing his place in the industry. However, soon a series of flops led him to walk away from the industry.

Failure of Katti Batti

Now, in a latest interview, Imran has revealed that it was after the failure of Katti Batti that he decided he had had enough. However, he added that the idea of quitting the industry had been going on in his mind for years before that.

"I never said, 'Okay, on this day, I'm done, I quit.' It was kind of a process of a week becoming a month, a month becoming three and becoming a year, and a year becoming two where I said, 'Okay, I won't do this because my heart's not in it," Khan told Film Companion.

"Effectively I spent my 20s, working and building and setting up a career. In my 30s, that ended up not being the thing that I felt like focusing on. Life took me in another direction. These past 10 years I have spent kind of grappling with the larger questions of who am I, what do I want to do, what do I want to be. A series of life circumstances led me to a place where I was not getting the fulfilment," he further added.

Imran recently confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington and added that his relationship with Avantika Malik was over before he stepped into this one.