Bollywood actor Imran Khan made his acting debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, His other films include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and I Hate Love Storys. He was last seen in the 2015 movie Katti Batti. He marked his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018.

Despite bidding adieu to his acting career. Imran Khan has a huge fan following and fans want him to get back on screen. The actor who stays ways from the limelight and is not often spotted by paparazzi made an appearance at an event on Sunday evening. While it appeared to be a regular spotting at first, what caught everyone's attention was Imran Khan and Lekha Washington holding hands.

Lekha and Imran make head turns with their chemistry

Imran, who is Aamir Khan's nephew, was spotted at an event interacting with people around and walking hand-in-hand with actor Lekha Washington, sparking dating rumours.

The video is doing rounds on the internet and fans are loving Imran. Some were happy that Imran has found someone in his life, while some were of the view that he should come back to films.

Lekha and Imran had grabbed headlines for dating rumours in 2021

This is the second time that actors Imran and Lekha have made headlines for their dating rumours. Back in 2021 both of them were in an alleged relationship. Lekha had shared a message on marriage and divorce on her Instagram handle and had said, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard."

Imran was married to Avantika Malik

Imran and his estranged wife Avantika Malik have been separated for a long time and rumours had it that Imran's alleged affair with Lekha had caused a rift in his marriage with Avantika. On the other hand, Lekha's ex-husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close friends.

Imran parted ways with his wife Avantika Malik in 2019. The duo who got married in 2011 have a daughter together.

According to an India Today report, Avantika has moved on. "Avantika is really happy and they enjoy each other's company. She's the sort who doesn't believe in living in the past and loves to live in the moment. Avantika and Sahib met through common friends and are taking it easy. They are not in a rush to put any label on their friendship," the report read.

For the unversed, Imran and Lekha, appeared in Tamil and Telugu films, had worked together in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013); the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial featured Anushka Sharma opposite Imran.