Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda off to Rajasthan ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advanis wedding Close
Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda off to Rajasthan ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

It's Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan's birthday today. The actor turns 47. Fans and friends from the industry have flocked to social media and wished the actor. Known for his wit and style, Big B's son is fondly monikered as Junior Bachchan and often faces hate and trolling. However, Bachchan has managed it all with grace. Being a doting daddy to Aaradya Bachchan and a loving husband to actor Aishwarya Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan

Celebs and family members took to social media to wish the actor

To mark the special day, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a carasoul post for mamu. The throwback pictures were shared by the young entrepreneur on her Instagram stories. She penned the sweet note as "Happy birthday to the best there is [red heart] I love you."

Abhishek Bachchan

In the next slide, little Navya is seen standing next to Abhishek Bachchan at a red carpet event. This time, she used a bunch of emojis.

Navya Naveli Nanda
Abhishek Bachchan

Ajay Devgn also wished the actor

Let's also take a look at rare and unseen pictures of Abhishek Bachchan that are pure gold.

Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan

Take a look at the befitting reply given by Abhishek Bachchan to trollers.

Professional front

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Ghoomer. The film is directed by R Balki. Abhishek and R Balki have previously collaborated for Paa. Ghoomer also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi. Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam were also part of the film.

Abhishek was last seen on OTT show Breathe: Into The Shadows, where the actor garnered immense praise for his stealer performance.

Also Read