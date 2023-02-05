It's Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan's birthday today. The actor turns 47. Fans and friends from the industry have flocked to social media and wished the actor. Known for his wit and style, Big B's son is fondly monikered as Junior Bachchan and often faces hate and trolling. However, Bachchan has managed it all with grace. Being a doting daddy to Aaradya Bachchan and a loving husband to actor Aishwarya Bachchan.

Celebs and family members took to social media to wish the actor

To mark the special day, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a carasoul post for mamu. The throwback pictures were shared by the young entrepreneur on her Instagram stories. She penned the sweet note as "Happy birthday to the best there is [red heart] I love you."

In the next slide, little Navya is seen standing next to Abhishek Bachchan at a red carpet event. This time, she used a bunch of emojis.

Ajay Devgn also wished the actor

Look this is gonna be your best year yet. @juniorbachchan love you AB. Best wishes. #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/cOles7IBMn — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 5, 2023

Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent! ?? — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) October 22, 2022

Aishwarya had to m marrying a tree first so she could marry a rock (mince Abishek can't act no?) https://t.co/deLwldVxSt — Aditi Mittal (@awryaditi) September 7, 2016

I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am. — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Ghoomer. The film is directed by R Balki. Abhishek and R Balki have previously collaborated for Paa. Ghoomer also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi. Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam were also part of the film.

Abhishek was last seen on OTT show Breathe: Into The Shadows, where the actor garnered immense praise for his stealer performance.