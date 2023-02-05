One of the most awaited celebrity weddings Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is about to take place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel on February 6. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the adorable couple walk the aisle on Monday. On Saturday morning, bride-to-be Kiara Advani jetted off to Rajasthan. The actress was snapped at Kalina airport in Mumbai. While Sidharth Malhotra and his family jetted off to the wedding venue late evening. The pictures and videos have gone viral.

How parents of the would-be bride and groom reacted to the wedding

Sidharth Malhotra, who was in New Delhi with his parents for the last few days, left for Jaisalmer with his family on Saturday evening,

Sidharth looked dapper in a black hoodie and sunglasses. While leaving, he also waved at the paps who were stationed outside his house. The video also featured Sidharth's elder brother Harshad Malhotra. In another video, Sidharth was clicked arriving at the Delhi airport along with his family. The actor, who was wearing a mask, did a 'thumbs up' sign and left for Jaisalmer.

The media quizzed Sidharth's mother and brother. The family didn't say much just replied to the paparazzi, "we are excited."

Earlier in the day, Kiara's father Jagdeep Advani was photographed as he sat in his car at the Jaisalmer airport. When the photographers asked what he would like to tell Kiara ahead of her wedding, he replied, "All the best."

Other celebrities who left for Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra's big fat wedding are

On Sunday morning, Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, along with his wife Mira Rajput and Karan Johar, was spotted at Kalina airport as they jet off to Rajasthan. Ace choreographer Shabina Khan and Aarti Shetty were also spotted. Karan Johar at Kalina Airport for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

Reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani and his family will also be attending the grand wedding. Akash Ambani has already arrived at the wedding venue.

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani are best of friends.

Sidharth and Kiara's pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities of Sidharth and Kiara will commence on February 5 at Suryagarh Palace.