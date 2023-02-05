Bollywood actress Chitrashi Rawat who rose to fame with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The wedding festivities of the actress began on February 1. While the Haldi and mehendi ceremonies were respectively on February 2 and 3. The pictures from the mandap have surfaced online.

Chitrashi Rawat weds actor and long-time beau Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

Though Chitrashi hasn't shared any pictures from her marriage. Her friends and family have taken to social media and announced that the couple has finally exchanged vows. Chitrashi looks stunning as the bride opted for an ochre yellow lehenga, she also carried a red dupatta. The pictures that have gone viral show the newlyweds beaming with happiness. In one of the pictures, Dhruvaditya is seen kissing Chritashi's forehead. While the other picture shows, the couple looking at the camera and making a BTS finger heart sign.

Take a look at the picture

A paparazzi account shared a carousel post comprising of Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya's wedding pictures. Friends from the industry and the couple's fans flocked to the comments section and wished the couple on embarking on a new journey.

Take a look

Chak De! India reunion

Chitrashi's wedding was no less than a reunion of sorts. The Chak De! India actress had a fun time at the marriage of the youngest member of their girl gang.

The pictures and videos show actresses Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade and Tanya Abrol clicking selfies with the new bride as well cuddling each other lovingly.

Sharing pictures from the wedding day, one of the actors Vidya wrote, "Got our babygurl married.#blessings blessings."

Delnaaz Irani and Shruti Panwar were also present at the wedding .

Professional front

Apart from 'Chak De! India', Chitrashi has also worked in 'Fashion', and Genelia D'Souza's 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'.

On the other hand, Dhruvaditya has worked on projects like 'Flight', 'Prem Mayee' and 'Damaged'.