It's wedding season and everyone around the world is taking the next step in their relationship. Last month, the celebrity couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot and just three days later Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married in an intimate ceremony.

And now, reports are rife that Bollywood's one of most loved couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot in Rajasthan on February 6, 2023. Apart from them, one more celebrity couple Chitrashi Rawat of Chak De! India fame and actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani will be walking the aisle on February 4, 2023. The mehendi ceremony of the couple was held on February 2, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Chitrashi Rawat is to get married tomorrow

Chak De! India fame Chitrashi Rawat popularly known as Komal Chautala will tie the knot with her long-term beau actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani will tie the knot on February 4 in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The couple has been in a relationship for almost 11 years.

Speaking about embarking on a new journey, Chitrashi told TOI, "Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings."

Chitrashi wanted to do a court marriage

The couple wanted to opt for a court marriage. However, they have now opted for an intimate wedding

"We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge. (we thought of keeping a simple wedding, saving money and travel the world). We will keep a simple wedding, save money and travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (Weddings happen once in a lifetime). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends, " told Chitrashi.

The pictures from their wedding festivities are shared by Chitrashi, close friends and relatives on their social media handles.

Take a look at the pictures