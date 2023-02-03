It's wedding season and everyone around the world is taking the next step in their relationship. Keeping up with the celebrations Bollywood celebrities have been announcing their wedding on social media in full swing, some of them have already taken the plunge while some are grabbing headlines. After band, baaja, baarat and celebrations of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding and the intimate wedding of Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra.

One of the most anticipated weddings in B'town power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kira Advani's marriage is making headlines. Time and again there have been rumours stating that the couple is set to tie the knot. Putting rest to all the rumours, celebrity Mehendi designer Veena Nagda took to her Instagram stories and shared a string of pictures of herself from the Mumbai airport. She also shared that she is jetting off to Rajasthan. Her story comes hours after it was reported by paparazzi that Kiara and Sidharth'ss wedding is all set to take place in a royal palace.

Veena Nagda jets off to Rajasthan for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding

The renowned mehndi artist has jetted off to Rajasthan, Jaisalmer to attend the wedding of Bollywood couple Sidharth and Kiara. The duo are reported set to walk the aisle on February 6, 2022.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Veena Nagda's pictures with Kiara Advani go viral

Ahead of Kiara and Sidharth's wedding, Veena Nagda who is a pouplar celebrity mehendi artist applied mehendi on Kiara's hands for an ad shoot. As Veena has shared pictures with Kiara on her Instagram account, the pictures of Veena and Kiara have gone viral.

Veena had captioned the post as "For an Ad shoot with @kiaraaliaadvani." In the photos, Kiara is seen decked up as a bride.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot at the five-star Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. Wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Their pre-wedding ceremonies are likely to begin on February 4. Sidharth and Kiara are all set to tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. In a recent Instagram post, paparazzo Viral Bhayani said that his team will be heading to the venue to cover their wedding.

Confirming the wedding venue, Suryagarh's official Instagram handle commented "see you soon".

Several reports state that the soon-to-be bride and groom will be having a performance at their sangeet ceremony.

All you need to know Sidharth and Kiara's fairy tale love story

Kiara and Sidharth have been dating for a few years now. During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kiara recalled her first meeting with Sidharth and said, "We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met."

Kiara hinted at her plans of getting married and said, "I've always believed in the institution of marriage because I've seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I'm not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan."