The wedding bells in Bollywood have begun. After Masaba Gupta- Satyadeep Misra and Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the nuptial knot. Rumours are rife that Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set the take nuptial vows on February 6.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to walk the aisle on February 6: Reports

Several media reports state that Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding will take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The festivities will be for two days, followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

However, the duo has remained tight-lipped about their wedding. Amid all the rumours that are doing the rounds. On Tuesday night, Kiara was spotted late at night, for last-minute fittings at Manish Malhotra's house, this added fuel to their wedding preparations and fans speculated that the celebrity couple are getting ready for D-day.

Kiara Advani clicked doing last-minute fittings with Manish Malhotra

Reports state that both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra designs.

The video and images of Kiara paying a visit to Manish Malhotra's house for her bridal outfit have been shared by paparazzi accounts.

The soon-to-be-bride Kiara was snapped in a black top with white stars printed on it with black leggings.

Fans instantly flocked to the paparazzi's comment section and guessed Kiara's visit could be for her bridal outfit.

A fan wrote, "Kiara spotted with #ManishMalhotra Just happy for the fact that Feb has just begun and we are already getting the updates, It's happening #kiaraadvani #sidkiara."

Where is Sidharth Malhotra?

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is currently in his hometown Delhi, with his family.

Professional front

Sidharth Malhotra is basking in the success of his Mission Majnu which is currently streaming on Netflix. Apart from this, he has web-series Indian Police Force which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this he also has Yodha lined up.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, starring Ram Charan.