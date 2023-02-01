Congratulations are in order for Jawan director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan as the couple are now proud parents to a baby boy. On December 16, 2022. Priya's baby shower ceremony was attended by the who's who of Kollywood. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee is now a father

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Atlee posted a video with his wife Priya. Along with the clip, the couple also penned a sweet note that reads, "Little boy, we loved you from the very start, you stole our breath, embraced our hearts. Our life together has just begun, you're a part of us, cute little one. Welcome more..."

Apart from that the couple announced this happy news with their fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Atlee and Priya shared a collaborative post announcing the birth of their first child. The couple also posted two pictures and captioned them with a heartfelt post that read, "They were right There's no feeling in the world like this And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

In the first photo, Atlee and Priya are seen holding tiny shoes in their hands as they lay on the bed. The words 'it's a boy' was written on the photo. In the next photo, the newly minted parents have seen twining in cream outfits as they lovingly gaze into each other's eyes.

Celebs and fans flocked to the comment section and wished the couple the arrival of a baby boy.

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Bigggg congratulations!!! Lots of love to the little bundle of joy and to mommy and daddy too ❤️❤️❤️ can't wait to meet all three of you and Neil can't wait to meet his buddy."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote,"Congratulations my loves."

Professional front

Atlee has directed some of the biggest Tamil films such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. He is all set to will make his Bollywood debut with Jawan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. It is set to release on June 2 this year and is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.