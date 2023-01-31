Mumbaikars and celebrities had a fun-filled weekend with Lollapalooza India 2023 one of the most awaited and loved music festivals. This wasn't just the first Lollapalooza in India, with over 60,000 attendees over the two days, of all age groups from across India, creating a secure and safe environment was clearly a priority. From gender-neutral restrooms to ensuring that the massive grounds were well-lit and equipped with clear signposts, attendees were able to express themselves and enjoy the music and surroundings, without having to worry much about safety.

Who's who performed at the biggest music festival

Lollapalooza India featured a mix of Indian and international acts including AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya.

Celebrates were in awe of the performances and enjoyed the two-day extravaganza. From K-pop star, Jackson Wang setting the stage ablaze with his enigmatic performance to DJ Diplo wearing Aishwarya Rai's T-shirt. And if this just wasn't enough The DJ at one point also played a remix of Pushpa's global chartbuster Oo Antava, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, taking his Indian fans by surprise and eventually leaving them in awe.

Which artist played what

K-pop artist and GOT7 member Jacskon Wang also known as the 'Magicman' greeted scores of fans in Mumbai. He was seen bowing and doing Namaste to his fans who were hooting and waiting for him at the Mumbai airport. The magicman also asked his fans about the latest pub or club so that he could party.

The music sensation met Hrithik Roshan and his family at their residence during his time in Mumbai. The picture was shared by Hrithik's father actor-director Rakesh Roshan's Instagram.

Disha Patani also shared a reel where she was seen in an open-roof car with Jacskon Wang.

Indian musicians who skipped our heartbeat with their enthralling music

Even Prateek Kuhad, one of the biggest names in the Indian independent music scene, performed to a full house, as the audience swayed to his soothing melodies, including Tum Jab Paas Aati Ho, Kasoor, Tune Kaha, Dil Beparwah.

Hrithik, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and son Hridaan Roshan had also attended the event where Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad was one of the many artists who performed at the two-day festival.

Rock band The Strokes and Indian rapper Divine also beguiled the crowd with their performances on the final day of Lollapalooza, which took place at the Mahalaxmi racecourse.