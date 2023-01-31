Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Shehzada. The film was scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. However, the film has been pushed out of respect for Pathaan which is unstoppable at the box office ever since its release.

The film will now release on February 17, 2022

In an official media statement, the makers of Shehzada mentioned that they postponed the release 'out of respect' for Pathaan. The statement read, "Shehzada get a new release date! Out of respect for Pathaan, this Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!'

#Xclusiv... KARTIK AARYAN - KRITI SANON: 'SHEHZADA' SHIFTS TO 2023... #Shehzada - which was supposed to hit the screens on 4 Nov 2022 - will now release next year: In *cinemas* 10 Feb 2023 #ValentinesDay weekend... Stars #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon... Directed by #RohitDhawan. pic.twitter.com/vdUye914sE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2022

Speaking about the film being postponed, Shehzada's producer Aman Gill told E Times, , "Yes, we have postponed the film Kartik has immense respect for Shah Rukh and we all love him. We decided that it would be best for our film if we come after a week."

This isn't the first time Kartik Aaryan's film Shehzada has got a change of release date. The film was supposed to release on November 4, 2022, after which it was pushed to February 10, 2023, and now the film has been pushed again to February 17, 2023.

Shehzada is remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

For the unversed, Kartik's Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original movie also featured Pooja Hegde with Allu Arjun. It was released in cinemas in 2020.

Cast of Shehzada

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Shehzada also marks Kartik's debut as a co-producer.