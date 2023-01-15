2022 has been an important year for Kartik Aaryan, the actor has shattered box office records with the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from being the prince of Bollywood, the actor also made his mark with his gritty performance in Freddy and now the actor is gearing up for his next film Shehzada, the film's trailer was dropped on Thursday. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which featured actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film and was recently in Chandigarh for Lohri celebrations with his co-star Kriti Sanon. The actor also showed the trailer to his fans and spelled his charm by dancing with the fans and also celebrated the festival with great fervour. After Lohri celebrations, the actor headed to Ahmedabad to celebrate Makar Sankranti.

Kartik Aaryan runs at the airport to catch his flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad

However, the actor was seen running at the Chandigarh airport to catch his flight to Ahmedabad.

Hairstylist Milan Kepchaki shared the video on Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Different day. Different flight. Same person. Same situation... always running." The video shows him running at the Chandigarh airport with his team members to catch his flight.

The team members pointed out saying, 'same situation' with him all the time, While Kartik to catch the flight, the actor said, 'the flight was early'

Shehzada Kartik Aaryan celebrates Makar Sankranti fans

Kartik Aaryan celebrated the festival by flying the kite in the middle of a sea of crowds!

Fans hailed Shehzada Kartik Aaryan as they hooted and cheered for him, making this celebration a treat for all. The actor promoted his film by Rann Utsav.

Rohit Dhawan directs Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on 10th February 2023.