Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, known for his chocolate boy looks, charismatic smile and apt comic timings, is all set to foray into the action genre. On Thursday, the much-anticipated trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Shehzada was dropped by the makers.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which featured actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

The high-octane action drama shows Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor is seen packing a few punches, with his comic timings intact. From taking a sly dig at nepotism to wooing Kriti Sanon in his style, the film is a complete mass entertainer.

The plot

The Shehzada trailer opens with Kartik beating up the goons with his voiceover where he talks about being there for his family and taking action when needed. Cut to a family dining table discussion wherein his father Paresh Rawal, his 'baba ', asks him if he wants to be a lawyer or a bouncer, Kartik replies, "Dono (both)."

Kartik tells his dad, an employee in the mansion, that he desires to live a Shehzada life. Soon he learns that he is the real prince and makes a grand entry on a horse to his real father's lavish mansion.

Kartik meets Kriti Sanon, who also happens to be the fiance of Randeep's son. In one of the scenes citing nepotism, Kartik talks to his father's other son, Ankur Rathee, and explains to him about nepotism. He tells Ankur, "When you wanted milk, you got kheer (a sweet dish), that too made of almond milk... that is real nepotism..."

The trailer is an amalgamation of family drama, romance, action and Kartik's impressive comic timing.

Fans have lauded Kartik and Kirti's chemistry and are waiting with bated breath to see Kartik in an action-oriented role.

Blockbuster written all over it ? — BONG CONNECTION (@BOONMITRA) January 12, 2023

#ShehzadaTrailer is quite an impressive #KartikAaryan look’s always good on screen but @alluarjun he set a benchmark on original movie. No doubt #KartikAaryan break the all records after releasing #Shehzada on big screen — BeingVicky (@Abhishek00010) January 12, 2023

Kartik and Kriti unviled the trailer in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan along with Kriti Sanon, director Rohit Dhawan and producers Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill launched the trailer with a grand affair in Mumbai today!

Being a true-blue entertainer of the year, the trailer was launched with great fanfare at Gaiety Galaxy. Shehzada aka Kartik Aaryan was welcomed in a full bambaiya style with crowned auto-rickshaws and banjos. Over 500 fans witnessed the majestic event adding zeal to the drama and dazzle. Right from Mumbai ki Rani, Malishka crowned Kartik Aaryan as 'Public Ka Shehzada' to the crowd delighting the lead duo, Kartik and Kriti with their constant cheering and hooting, Shehzada's trailer arrival was celebrated with grandeur and pomp!

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's brother. The film is set to release on 10th February 2023.

Varun Dhawan gave a shoutout to Shehzada trailer.

