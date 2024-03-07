Imran Khan has confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington. For a while now, Lekha and Imran have been spotted together at various functions and events. Lekha also attended Ira Khan – Nupur Shikhare's wedding as Imran Khan's plus one. While there was very little left to be confirmed, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor has spilled the beans on his relationship with her.

Imran confirms relationship with Lekha

Imran also revealed that he and Avantika got divorced back in 2019, and he was single for over a year and a half before he met Lekha. "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019. Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner," he said in an interview.

Imran on Lekha being called 'homewrecker'

Aamir Khan's nephew further added that there are reports claiming Lekha left her husband, but the fact remained that she was not married. He also lashed out at people tagging Washington as a "homewrecker" and called it "misogynistic."

"There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

Imran and Avantika got married in 2011, and the duo welcomed their baby girl in 2014. However, it was in 2018–19 that reports of trouble in their marital world started making the headlines. Avantika had been dropping cryptic posts and quotes on failed marriages and love ever since the duo parted ways. Despite their differences, the two continue to co-parent their girl, Imara.