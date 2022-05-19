And it might be over for Avantika Malik and Imran Khan. The two, who have been living separately for the last few years, are not looking at reconciliation. And if anything, an official separation might also be on the cards. Childhood sweethearts, Imran and Avantika got married in 2011 in a grand Bollywood-style wedding. The two even have an adorable little daughter.

A closed chapter?

Now, as per a report in TOI, Avantika at one point, was willing to give their marriage a second chance. But, for Imran, it was a "closed chapter". When there were reports of Avantika Malik having walked out of 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence along with daughter Imara; many reasons were cited. Avantika's mother, Vandana had then said in an interview, "There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway." She also added that there was no scope of divorce.

According to ETimes one of the issues between Imran and Avantika was that he wanted to leave acting while she wanted him to pursue it. What eventually led to the two parting ways remains unknown but their fans and followers are still living in the hope of them reconciling.

Avantika's old cryptic post

"Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," Avantika had shared a cryptic post soon after the report of the fall out between the two had surfaced.