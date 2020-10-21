Months after speculations of trouble in Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik's paradise, the actor's wife has taken to social media and spoken about "choosing hard" things in life. Calling it a 'truth bomb', Avantika quoted a message from author Devon Brough. While fans soon related her message to her strained relationships, few celebs also commented on her post.

Avantika wrote, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely." Kabir Khan's wife, Mini Mathur too reacted on her post and wrote.

"True but my two bits. Make your bubble and sit in it. Crawl out when you must to deal with the shit but always crawl back into easy happy spaces. Compartmentalise." Fans also questioned why she hasn't shared any pictures with her husband Imran Khan in the last year or so.

Avantika's social media posts on relationships

In the past, Avantika has shared several posts on social media talking about relationships and walking away from them. In one of the posts, Avantika had hinted at a possible separation. However, when fans started commenting, she deleted the post.

Malik had written, "Sometimes. you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you're giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay. and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you. It's never an easy decision to make. and it's never easy to accept that you might be walking down a path that will involve risk and new unknowns. but there are times in life where walking away is the best thing to do for your health, and who you are becoming. Even if it means that people will change their opinions of you...opinions of you that are not even rooted in truth. You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you - Morgan Harper Nichols."