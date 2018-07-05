The news about American comedian Andy Dick groping women is sadly not new. The artist has been arrested several times for sexually harassing women. However, many people are in shock after a video featuring the comic groping Ivanka Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live! resurfaced recently.

The 2007 video featured Andy in conversation with Jimmy Kimmel and Ivanka, now 36, joining the two personalities. The Donald Trump daughter wore a gorgeous mini-dress and matching black boots for her appearance.

Clearly, Andy couldn't keep his hands off the beautiful blonde and caressed her thigh with the statement that he thought he saw glitter on her skin. "You don't play up the glitter on your legs?" he said as he feels her legs.

Jimmy immediately took matters into his hands and warned Andy from touching Ivanka. "Andy, don't, please, don't touch Ivanka," he said before getting up from his host seat and moving Andy away from Ivanka. "Donald Trump will kill both of us!" he added.

Following the shocking moment, Andy was escorted out of the stage by a security member and Kimmel. At the time, Extra TV reported Jimmy's thoughts on the events that unfolded. "She [Ivanka] came out... he wanted a big, wet kiss. It was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet," he said.

He was asked if Andy was pissed, Jimmy said, "He's Andy. He's not upset. He's not apologetic. He's just nutty. He always makes me a little uncomfortable," Kimmel added. "You have no idea what he's going to do next."

Check out the video here:

The resurfaced video comes around the same time Andy was charged on July 2 for allegedly groping a woman in LA earlier this year. TMZ reported he squeezed her butt and passed lewd comments while she passed him on a street.