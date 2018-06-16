Amidst multiple controversies after the Singapore summit came the 72nd birthday of US President Donald Trump on June 14. Daughter Ivanka Trump, who is said to be a "daddy's girl" wished her father in a very special way by sharing throwback snaps on Twitter. Besides being the elder daughter to Trump, she also holds an important position in the US administration and is called the "Adviser to the president of the United States."

"Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much. Wishing you your best year yet!!!" the daughter-cum-professional advisor to Trump captioned the Twitter post.

In her tweet, Ivanka shared a never-seen-before picture of young herself and her father. The background indicates that the photo was clicked in a birthday party where she, in a pink dress and a pink ribbon in her curly blonde hair, and her dad in a black suit and a pink tie are posing for a casual yet memorable shot. Ivanka is Trump's daughter from his first marriage with model Ivana Trump. The marriage lasted for 15 years and the couple enjoyed being parents to three children, 40-year-old Donald Trump Jr., and 34-year-old Eric Trump besides Ivanka.

Eric Trump also shared two childhood clicks of himself with his father and wished him. "Happy Birthday Dad! It is amazing how far we have all come!" We are very proud of you and everything you have accomplished!" he accompanied the photos with the heartfelt message.

The 72nd year of birth is quite special for Trump for many reasons. One, he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Singapore summit and ensured Americans of no more nuclear threat from their side. Two, the Norwegian lawmakers have nominated the American president for a Nobel Peace Prize.

While the children were spontaneous enough to share their pics with father on social media platforms, First Lady Melania Trump did not use online means to wish her husband. She has always been seen maintaining privacy and has offered tribute to the president on rare occasions. Surprisingly, model Chrissy Tiegan offered $288,000 as a donation to ACLU on Trump's birthday. If you remember, she is the same model who was blocked by the president for her continuous trolling.