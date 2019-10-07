The 87th Indian Air Force Day, 2019, falls on October 8 and the IAF is gearing up to hold a glamorous celebration at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

The Indian Air force was founded on October 8, 1932, and this day was celebrated with great pomp and splendour ever since.

The celebrations will include the showcase of the eight Apache attack choppers which was inducted into the Indian Air Force in September this year. They were in the Ambala Air Force Station.

Rehearsals for the 87th Indian Air Force Day(October 8)celebrations at Hindon Air base, Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/sb7iaE7EHs — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 6, 2019

"Vintage aircraft including the Tigermoth and the Dakota will also be showcased at the event besides other aircraft," a senior IAF official was quoted as saying by IANS last week.

On Sunday, the IAF conducted a full dress rehearsal of the air show to be conducted in Ghaziabad.

The grand display will comprise of skydivers with colourful canopies, and also a flypast with all kinds of aircraft, old and new where many were present on the frontlines of battles in the past.

Incidentally, the Indian Air Force Day falls on Dussehra this year and defence minister Rajnath Singh will welcome the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets manufactured by France for the Indian Air Force.

As a run-up for the events on Tuesday, the IAF had released a promo video on October 4 about the Balakot airstrikes. While the footage does not show anything regarding the airstrike which took place on February 26 this year, there are bits about the dog fight which took place along the LoC on February 27.

Along with a voice-over, visuals show IAF pilots in briefing rooms as well as them running towards their Mirage-2000 fighter jets and taking off in them.