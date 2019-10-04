The Indian Air Force (IAF) released a promotional video showing how the soldiers targetted and destroyed the terrorist hideouts and training camps during the Balakot airstrike in Pakistan.
The visuals were released by IAF chief RKS Bhadauria, who recently took over from his predecessor Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8.
Watch the video featuring the story of the Balakot airstrikes here:
#WATCH Indian Air Force showcases the story of the Balakot aerial strikes in a promotional video at the annual Air Force Day press conference by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. pic.twitter.com/GBRWwWe6sJ— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019