During an exclusive interview with Russia Today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he invited foreign officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the country, to see the efforts that his government has taken to weed out militants from its soil.

Answering the interviewer's question on India accusing Pakistan on being lenient on terror groups, Khan responded, "Well, firstly, since I have been the Prime Minister, I invite anyone, any foreign observer, even when I spoke to PM Modi, I told him that he could use his agencies and intelligence to check if there is any militant group in Pakistan. We have taken action against them."

Khan's remark comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all-time high after the scrapping of Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions began in February 2019 after 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in an IED blast in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-based militant organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, causing a strain on the relationship between the two countries. Tensions were further escalated after the Balakot airstrikes, where India gunned down one of the biggest JeM training camps in Pakistan.

Pakistan was accused multiple times by India for harbouring terrorists over the past years. In addition to this, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had warned Pakistan to show evidence of them weeding out terror groups in the country or face blacklisting by mid-October 2019.

In August, FATF Asia-Pacific Group had blacklisted the country and put it in the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List after it was found non-compliant in 32 of the 40 compliance parameters of terror financing and money laundering.