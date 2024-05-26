Tiger Shroff has completed 10 years in the industry, this month. Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger, was a overnight sensation as he made a smashing debut with Heropanti. With films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and War; Tiger established a place for himself in the industry. However, with flops like – Heropanti 2, Ganpath and the recently released – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – the actor seems to have lost his fanbase.

What went wrong

Trade analysts have now weighed in on what has possibly gone wrong with Tiger's filmography and choice of roles. Trade expert Taran Adarsh has said that the repetitiveness in Tiger's roles have led to the change in public's appreciation for him. He added that Shroff Jr has failed to give variation and show his range to the audience. And needless to mention, audience too get bored of seeing the same thing being churned out over and over again.

"When he debuted, people criticized his dialogue delivery. But the sincerity in his performance was very evident. Over the years, he started doing the same kind of roles. There's no variation. I have said time and again that comedy is serious business. You can't expect that just because you are doing some comedy, people are going to laugh at it," Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama.

"Instead, people are going to laugh at you, not on the scene, if it falters. And he faltered big time with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In any case, it was a terrible film and hence, its disaster fate doesn't come as a surprise," he further added.

Tiger's new project

Despite the setbacks, the news of Tiger Shroff having joined hands with Dharma Productions for a big budget entertainer. The film will reportedly be released in 2025 and promises a new career graph for the action boy.