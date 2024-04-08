Director Ali Abbas Zafar threw a starry iftaar party for the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan last night. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F were seen in attendance. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also turned up in their traditional best for the iftar party. Let's take a look at who wore what.

Rakul and Jackky chose to go with various shades of green for the festive party and oozed every bit of a newlywed vibe. Manushi Chillar stunned in a floral gharara suit. The diva dazzled the evening with her bright smile and humility. Alaya F chose to go with a refreshing in coral pink gharara set. The diva oozed glamour as she posed for the paps.

On the other hand, both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff chose to go with white for the event. Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the actor is keeping his fingers crossed for this one. Akshay hasn't seen any hits in the last 10-15 films he has done in the last few years. His last few films like – Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputli, Ram Setu, Mission Raniganj and others haven't been able to make a good run at the box office.

Akshay on back-to-back flops

"Whether it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Rustom or many other films that I have done... Sometimes there is success, sometimes it's not. It is not that I have not seen (this phase before). There was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops. But I stood there and kept on doing work," Akshay said at an event.

"I'll still do that. This (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) is one film for which we all have done a lot of hard work. Now, we are going to see the results. Keeping our fingers crossed, we hope that this is going to bring good luck to all of us," Khiladi Kumar further added.