During the Eid holiday weekend, two films were released in theatres on April 11, 2024, namely Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. This week, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love and Sex Aur Dhoka 2 were released in theatres.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's BMCM finally minted Rs100 crore

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has taken 14/15 days to reach 100 crores worldwide.

The movie has grossed around 69 crores at the domestic box office and an estimated Rs 31 crores overseas. BMCM is the 6th Bollywood film of 2024 to hit Rs 100 crores worldwide and for Akshay Kumar, it is his first of 2024 and 3rd movie since the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiger Shroff also scored his first Rs 100 crores worldwide grosser in the post-COVID era but is yet to score his first success.

Do Aur Do Pyaar performed well on its first 6 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 3.2 crore net in India.

Do Aur Do Pyaar earned around Rs 0.12 Cr India net on its seventh day.

Based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–62), the film is directed by Amit Sharma and stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in key roles. Meanwhile, the film's overall box office total to an estimated Rs 51.2 crore

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is inching towards Rs 150 crore.

Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. The film revolves around three air hostesses whose lives take a turn after they find a passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 is yet to reach Rs 50 crore worldwide, and falls flat at box office

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, depicted love in the era of cameras, while its second instalment, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, explores love in the era of the internet.

While both parts of this gripping tale differ from each other, director Dibakar Banerjee has certainly explained how these two parts are distinct from each other.

While speaking about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 the director Dibakar Banerjee said, "I think the main difference between LSD 1 and LSD 2 is that in LSD 1, the camera was seeing you without your knowledge, while in LSD 2, we are aware that there is a camera at all times. The camera is never off. So it's the complete opposite of LSD 1. It's about our many 'selves'; there is no just one 'I' now, there are many 'I's. There's the Instagram 'I', the Twitter 'I', and various other social media 'I's. So, there are 4 or 5 versions of different identities. LSD 2 is about that, whereas LSD 1 was about singular identities. None of the protagonists in LSD 2 have just one identity. They all have multiple identities, and multiple versions, and they all have multiple avatars and presences throughout their lives. So, it's very different from LSD 1."