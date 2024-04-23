It has been rightly said that Sex and Shah Rukh Khan sell in Bollywood. However, looks like it's time for Bollywood directors to up their game in terms of screenplay, as the statement holds no value in 2024.

Fourteen years ago, the first part of Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released starring Rajkummar Rao, and now in 2024.

Dibakar Banerjee's highly-anticipated sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2), was released on Friday. The bold film explores the darkest side of the web, social media and Gen-Z obsession with getting the highest number of views and maximum likes. In the quest for likes and viewers, Gen-Z breaks all boundaries and does everything possible to seek attention on social media. Be it filming content of their mother, exposing private and personal life on the web and much more.

Dibakar has shed light on a bold exploration of love and sex against the backdrop of the internet age.

The movie was watched by a certain section of netizens and movie-goers were disappointed by the film's premise lackluster script and adding sex to hype the film.

Netizens on Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A user mentioned, "#LSD2 isn't a film, it's a joke. It's so bad that no matter how hard you try, you won't be able to sit through the whole thing. #LoveSexAurDhokha2 miserably failed to deliver an engaging storyline, resulting in a disappointing viewing experience."

#LSD2 REVIEW:



L - Lacklustre

S - Subpar

D - Disappointing #DibakarBanerjee brings a novel concept and shows the courageous side of the director in him again, but his film is nowhere close to the first instalment. The execution goes haywire in the languid affair.



Rating: ⭐️⭐️ — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) April 19, 2024

Another user's tweet encapsulated the film's essence, "SHOOK. I don't remember the last time I liked all the segments of an anthology film. I was ready to be disappointed, but #LSD2 is a Funny, dark, and bizarre film. It can never make money in theatres even in next 20 years. It should be on OTT. But what a film!"

Dibakar Banerjee's #LoveSexAurDhoka2, like its prequel, comes across as a film school project consisting of wafer-thin and unoriginal ideas. It's the work of a poseur who wants to be perceived as an auteur.



REVIEW:#LSD2 https://t.co/V43G11jWjV — Vikas Yadav (@vikasonorous) April 21, 2024

The third one mentioned, "The story of the film is neither special nor good. An attempt has been made to show a particular community. But the audience will probably like it. It depends on the audience."

I watched reviews of #lsd2. I think this is a very wahiyaat movie so I avoided this. I will not going to review this soft porn film. — Shivam Maurya (@TheRealShivamM) April 21, 2024

Another said, "Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is turning out to be a big disaster! Already exhausted... neither song nor anything else so far has inclined me towards liking LSD 2."

A user slammed where Bollywood is heading: "LSD 2 - Diwakar Banerjee says through his films that he has liked the meaning of love. Sex is now sharing. And cheating is downloading. Should we assume that this is the end of a good director?"

The next one wrote, "It is an idea that must have been interesting on paper, but the on-screen fails to create the impact it desires."

The film failed at the box office and didn't even rake in Rs 50 crore globally.

Dibakar Banerjee, director of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 claimed that the films didn't get enough screens.

LSD 2 made Rs 15 lakh on its opening day at the domestic box office, as reported by Sacnilk.

Banerjee shared that the film's low opening was due to its limited release, as it couldn't secure enough screens, being pre-booked for a big-budget film.

#LSD2 REVIEW: ???



WAHIYAT, GHATIYA, 3rd CLASS!!



Movie ke naam pe ye KALANK h?Ghatiya se Ghatiya Movie me bhi kuch achha mil jata h lekin isme kuch bhi nhi milega...!! #LSD2Review #EktaKapoor #MouniRoy #LoveSexAurDhokha



WATCH MY REVIEW: https://t.co/WNTt04KBGO pic.twitter.com/wuINxy1Hyt — Sagar Sharma (@SagarShirley) April 20, 2024

He said, "But it had booked many cinema theatres in advance. It had spent that money, so now those screens can't be used, or one is still figuring out what to do with those screens, someone must be making furious calls in closed rooms in terms of adjusting monies, figuring out what the deal is. But those screens are booked, so there are only that many screens left for LSD and other films to come and find the best screens. So, it is also about power. Who is more powerful?"

Honest Review : LSD 2

Mixture of Indian Idol, Dance India Dance and some bull shit scene of Metaverse.



There is No Love

There is No Sex

There is No Dhoka



⭐/5#lsd #lovesexaurdhoka #lsd2 pic.twitter.com/zgNXhRWoZ1 — Aakash Khuman (@khumanaakash) April 20, 2024

After four days, the film fails miserably at the box office.

LSD 2 opened at Rs 15 lakh on Friday. On Saturday, it was Rs 10 lakh, and on Sunday, it was Rs 40 lakh.

#LSD2 REVIEW |

This film is only made for Tharkis

Dibakar Banerjee film making is god gifted please return it !

The dialogues were chapri "Khaa toh gayi na apne baap ko"

Going to ICU Now !

Take a bow aur g*nd mein dal de !!

Mauka mile fir bhi mat dekna !

MINUS ZERO STARS !! pic.twitter.com/4VbrFgQj6y — JeetReview1 (@nishitTiwari16) April 19, 2024

Dibakar Banerjee minted only Rs 8 lakh on day 4.

The film mostly stars newcomers, along with a few familiar faces like Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, and Tusshar Kapoor.