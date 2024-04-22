The teaser of Kalki 2898 AD introducing Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama was unveiled on Monday. The spectacular teaser introduces Amitabh Bachchan as the Ashwatthama in the sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It was officially unveiled in a monumental projection in the holy city of Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Introduces Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama

The teaser shows Big B covered in a bandage and he is seen performing puja, his baritone and body language will give you goosebumps.

In the video, Amitabh is praying to a Shiva linga. A child's voice is heard asking him, "Can you not die? Are you divine? Who are you?"

Amitabh Bachchan is heard saying, "Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona's son. Ashwatthama."

The teaser received a heartwarming response from netizens.

A user wrote, "#Kalki2898AD - Amitabh Bachan as Ashwathama. Glimpse video looks super grandeur."

Another mentioned, "Impressed with #Kalki2898AD's latest glimpse. Nag's vision seems huge. Excited to see his craft on the big screen."

The next one mentioned, "The child featured in the glimpse of #Kalki2898AD from #Ashwatthama is none other than #DeepikaPadukone when she was a kid!The meaning of #Raia is : Arabic name meaning #Hope. Gender: Girl."

The fourth one mentioned, "The grandeur. The taking - Pure master class. Absolutely feels like the BOX OFFICE will be experiencing the busiest days yet. Make way for this KING SIZE STORM!! Can't wait....#Kalki2898AD."

Here's why Nemawar was chosen for the teaser launch

Choosing Nemawar as the location for Amitabh Bachchan's character emphasises its importance, as it's believed that Ashwatthama still walks the ground of Nemawar.

Check out the video of the same here:

Featuring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Directed by Nag Ashwin and Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

The movie marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.