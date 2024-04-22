Amid all the franchises it's RCB's loyal fan base that never stops supporting RCB, despite winning only one game in the series so far. RCB lost to KKR in Sunday's match.

The clash was intensifying, and nail-biting and every cricketing fan was hooked on to the last ball.

KKR won by merely one run though this time RCB fought well.

Umpire explains Virat Kohli about No ball after the match.#RCBvsKKR

However, it was Virat Kohli who was left absolutely fuming and lashed out at the umpires after he was dismissed during the KKR vs RCB clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 21.

Kohli scored 18 off 7 deliveries before a Harshit Rana slower delivery caused his downfall.

Kohli was dismissed and he pleaded for review. The umpires took a review and the third umpire mentioned it as out.

As Harshit Rana had taken the catch it seemed like no-ball.

Virat agreed with the umpires and was left confused with what had happened and was fuming anger. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also seen in an animated chat with the umpires.

Kohli walked off but returned to give the umpires a mouthful before walking out. The RCB star was seen shaking his head while walking off and talking to his bench as KKR got their first strike.

Meanwhile, former RCB batter AB de Villiers also reacted strongly to the situation, urging the third umpires to use "common sense" while using technology to make such decisions.

Virat was raging and his emotions were all over the place, he knocked over the garbage bin upon reaching the dugout and later smashed his bat to the ground on his way to the dressing room.

Virat Kohli absolutely fuming after being given out. #KKRvRCB





He was also seen in abusive mode.

Reason behind today's loss -



- Kohli got out on a no ball.

- Lomror was given out on a clear no ball.

- Suyash hits a six in 15th over which was given as 4 but umpires didn't check that ball clearly.



Worst thing is, not a single commentator spoke on last 2 decisions.#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/hIDebhHEjC — αbhι¹⁸ (@CricCineHub) April 21, 2024

A user wrote, "He needs to calm down".

The third one said, "He was clearly out. He was standing outside the crease."

The fourth user mentioned, "Virat Kohli Very bad behaviour not good please take strong action against him."

The fifth one said, "It was No ball, Idk what new rule or technology has been introduced this year.."

Another clip shows post-match, Umpire called Virat and explained why he was given no ball.

Another incident showed Gambhir arguing with the umpire over the decision not to allow Sunil Narine to leave the field and replace him with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, the umpire stood by his decision, and the veteran West Indies spinner had to return to the field for the final two overs of the innings.

Still wondering how this ball isn't a No Ball

Virat Kohli's no-ball controversy

RCB argued that it was a no-ball and reviewed the decision, and it was later revealed that Kohli was standing some distance outside his crease. Furthermore, the ball was above his waist at the time of impact, but it would have been below his waist had he been standing behind the crease.