Humans have been trying to decode the mysteries surrounding death since the day we attained consciousness. However, until now, death remains a mystery for everyone apart from medical experts, as they consider it as the end of everything. But spiritualists believe that death is actually an opening into a different realm where humans start their journey towards eternity.

The mysterious NDE experience of Michael

To substantiate the existence of life after death, spiritualists and religious believers often quote the testimonials shared by near-death experience (NDE) victims. Once such testimonial shared by a man named Michael has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many people believe that afterlife is real.

Michael shared his mindblowing experience on the NDERF (Near-Death Experience Research Foundation) website. In the testimonial, Michael claimed to have reached the verge of death during a pulmonary procedure. During the NDE, Michael apparently saw a heavenly entity, and he believes that this spiritual figure is Jesus Christ. Michael also added that he felt the warmth of love as he talked with Jesus Christ during the near-death experience.

"I felt immediate comfort. I had the faith of a child seeing his Dad as if I had never left him at all. I saw him and he spoke to me, telling me that I wasn't supposed to be home with him yet. He spoke like a Dad, warm and tender but with authority. We were so happy to see each other again. I don't remember the conversation, but I do recall him saying I need to go, and I didn't want to go. I cried. He comforted me back to my body as I cried to stay with him. The one I speak of is the Son of God himself. He has many names, but I know him as Jesus," wrote Michael on the NDERF website.

The experience of death as shared by Michael

Michael, in a questionnaire, answered on the NDERF website revealed that he clearly left his body and exited outside during the near-death experience. According to Michael, he felt more consciousness and alertness during these moments and made it clear that he entered a peaceful and unearthly realm.

However, medical experts claim that these experiences are not proof of life after death. According to them, during life-threatening events, the human brain will adopt a survival trick, which is actually resulting in these weird visual hallucinations.