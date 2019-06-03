A near-death experience (NDE) is one of the most perplexing conditions that have been perplexing medical experts and spiritualists for years. While many people consider NDE as proof of life after death, medical experts claim that the survival technique of the human brain to combat life-threatening conditions is causing visual hallucinations.

The latest news from the corner is regarding a mysterious NDE testimonial shared by a woman named Adriana on the NDERF (Near-Death Experience Research Foundation) website.

In the testimonial shared, Adriana revealed that she experienced something heavenly following a life-threatening event due to complications of lupus. As per Adriana, during the NDE, she saw herself as light and floated in a universe filled with colours. Adriana also revealed that she saw a female figure whom she later identified as her aunt who was deceased a few months back.

"I had left my body and began to return home. I suddenly saw myself as a light, floating in a universe full of colours and forms that opened and closed, and I entered them and went through them full of joy, of happiness, of peace—a joy which there are no words to explain--until I came to another portal, so to speak, in which there was a female figure. She was only a light, but when she spoke, she identified herself as an aunt who had died four months before," wrote Adriana on the NDERF website.

Later, her deceased aunt who appeared in the form of light informed her that she will not be able to return to the physical world if she passed through there.

"She told me, "Adriana, if you pass through here, you will not be able to return." I understood that she was giving me a choice. I was still me, Adriana. I was not my body, but I was my essence, and I began to ask myself what there was to return to?" added the NDE victim.

The testimonial shared by Adriana has now gone viral on the internet, and it has made many people believe that life after death is real, and people used to continue their journey in the form of souls. Spiritualists also claim that life is just the beginning of the human journey, and the real eternal trip starts once we take our last breath.