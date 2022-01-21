The phenomenon of death has been baffling humans since the day the species achieved consciousness. Even though medical experts rule out the possibility of life after death, spiritualists strongly argue that humans continue their journey in a different realm after taking the last breath. To substantiate their views, spiritualists often cite the examples of people who faced a near-death experience (NDE) in their lives. One such near-death experience testimonial has now gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many netizens believe that afterlife could be real.

Stephanie's mindblowing afterlife journey

The NDE testimonial has been shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website by a woman named Stephanie. In the testimonial, Stephanie claimed to have reached the verge of death due to unconsciousness at the time of "Blowing fire with inhaled computer duster."

According to Stephanie, she had philosophical communication with an unseen man during these moments. She also added that she woke up in a white void after reaching that unknown realm.

"I lost consciousness and passed out from lack of oxygen. I woke up in a white void. There were no ground or physical objects. I felt like I had been having philosophical conversations with an unseen man. He had a reassuring voice that made me feel no doubt or fear. It felt like I was there a very long time. I was interrupted by him and the only words I remember were him telling me "You need to wake up right now, it will be beautiful." I asked him to repeat what he said and he did." wrote Stephanie on the NDERF website.

The non-physical part of human life

Even though the testimonial shared by Stephanie has convinced spiritualists, medical experts assert that there is nothing extraordinary behind this phenomenon. According to medical experts, the human brain will adopt a survival trick when there is a lack of oxygen supply, and it is the reason behind these visual hallucinations.

However, there are some other experts who believe in the possibility of life after death. Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia had recently suggested that human life has a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.