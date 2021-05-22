The phenomenon of death is widely considered the ultimate truth among humans, as no one in the world can escape the clutches of death. According to medical experts, death happens when the human brain stops functioning, which will ultimately end the human consciousness forever. However, spiritualists strongly argue that death is not the end of human life, as the soul will reach a different realm after taking the last breath. Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, a man named Frank has shared his mind-blowing near-death experience (NDE) testimonial where he claims to have knocked the doors of heaven.

The man who reached the doorsteps of heaven

Frank shared his near-death experience testimonial on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website. Frank apparently reached the verge of death following a motorcycle accident. Before he could be resuscitated, he saw some unbelievable visuals which he believes is proof of life after death.

In the testimonial, Frank claimed to have knocked the gate of heaven but was not allowed as he had more things to do in the physical world.

"There was a light, a tunnel to aim for, but the ride was in auto-pilot. Now here's where things get really interesting. The Gates of Heaven! I found myself looking in but could not get in! I started to knock, knock on the gates to Heaven. The sights were out of this world, people playing having a great time. The sight and sounds greater than anything we know musical notes and sounds just greater than words can explain," wrote Frank on the NDERF website.

Frank also claimed to have seen spiritual beings during those moments, and they told him that he should return back to the planet to make it a beautiful place.

Afterlife or brain's survival trick?

The testimonial shared by Frank has now become the hottest debating point on online spaces. Most of the people who read the testimonial claim that Frank's vision could be irrefutable proof of life after death.

However, medical experts have several times dismissed these afterlife claims. According to medical experts, the human brain will face a shortage of oxygen supply during life-threatening events, and during these times, the brain will adopt a survival technique which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.