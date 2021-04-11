https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/730780/near-death-experience-facts.jpg IBTimes IN

Despite the scientific explanation, the death phenomenon has been perplexing humans for years. According to medical experts, death happens when the brain of a human being stops functioning. However, spiritualists, citing religious textbooks contradict this explanation, and they claim that a human being continues the journey in a different realm after death. Adding up the heat to these afterlife claims, a woman named Stephanie has shared her near-death experience (NDE) testimonial and has assured the existence of life after death.

Stephanie saw hell during near-death experience

In a testimonial shared on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF), Stephanie claimed to have seen a glimpse of hell when she was on the verge of death. Stephanie reached the final moments after she was given drugs that were laced with opioids, which led to an overdose. As drugs started eating up her brain and consciousness, she saw her entire life flash before her eyes.

Researchers who have been studying the possibility of life after death for years have several times claimed that hallucinations are quite common among NDE victims. Most of these people have seen bright tunnel during these moments, but Stephanie saw something different.

Stephanie claimed to have understood all the mistakes she committed during her life, as the entire past episodes flashed before her eyes. The NDE victim revealed that she soon saw a nightmarish landscape which she believes was hell.

"I kept falling until I found myself in the middle of the city where I was born. I kept falling until I found myself in the middle of the city where I was born. I had an overwhelming feeling that I was in Hell. I had been shown the reasons why God sent me to Hell while I was falling," wrote Stephanie on the NDERF website.

Questioning the existence of God

The mind-blowing near-death experience literally changed the perception of life for Stephanie. Stephanie was such a person who had several times questioned the existence of God. After the near-death experience, Stephanie is now grateful to reach back to physical life from the unknown realm.

"I have gone from questioning if God existed; to sharing this story with others in hope of it changing other people's lives. I was shown that if I didn't get my life together now, I would spend eternity suffering in Hell. Heaven has to exist because I know for sure that I've been to Hell," added Stephanie.

Stephanie's testimonial has now gone viral, and several people have started claiming that life after death could be real. However, medical experts have dismissed these views, and they assure that there is no afterlife. According to medical experts, weird hallucinations among near-death experience victims are due to the less oxygen supply to the brain during life-threatening events. Medical experts reveal that the hallucinations are the result of the brain's survival trick to combat the less supply of oxygen.